Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&