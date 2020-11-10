Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to one inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&