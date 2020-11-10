Winter Storm Warning from TUE 4:52 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 4:52 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…In Wisconsin, Polk and Barron Counties. In Minnesota,
Chisago County.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&