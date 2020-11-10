 Skip to Content

WATCH: Charlie Berens has a message for the Chippewa Valley

2:57 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
charlie berens

WQOW APP USERS, WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In light of the pandemic hitting our area hard, comedian Charlie Berens has partnered with over 40 Chippewa Valley organizations to deliver a direct, and funny, message to Eau Claire.

Despite his comic relief, the message contains some genuine advice on how to deal with COVID-19.

He said caring is contagious and that we should set our differences aside and be hopeful, helpful and empathetic to others.

You can watch the video in the player above.

Cole White

Related Articles

Skip to content