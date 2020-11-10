WATCH: Charlie Berens has a message for the Chippewa Valley

WQOW APP USERS, WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In light of the pandemic hitting our area hard, comedian Charlie Berens has partnered with over 40 Chippewa Valley organizations to deliver a direct, and funny, message to Eau Claire.

Despite his comic relief, the message contains some genuine advice on how to deal with COVID-19.

He said caring is contagious and that we should set our differences aside and be hopeful, helpful and empathetic to others.

You can watch the video in the player above.