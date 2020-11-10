Veterans honored at Chippewa Manor

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (WQOW) - COVID-19 has disrupted many events, but not Veterans Day celebrations for one local assisted living facility.

For the last 12 years, Chippewa Manor has hosted a special salute to honor military service members.

Although they couldn't have a big gathering as usual, they were still able to honor their resident veterans with a drive-thru breakfast, a "missing man formation" flyover, a presentation of colors and a flag pole dedication.

As a veteran himself, Leroy Jansky with the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council said it's great seeing the community's support, and he expects the area around the flag pole to be utilized by many residents.

"They have the benches here. This is going to be a good place for them to do meditations out here if those veterans need some outside time, particularly if they've been cooped up here with the coronavirus situation. And so it's going to be an important spot for veterans and for other people at the home here, too," Jansky said.

The veterans salute also included a 6-foot tall thank you card from local school children, businesses and Chippewa Manor employees.

Well-wishers placed 1,000 sticky notes on the giant card, filled with messages of appreciation and encouragement.