UPGRADE: Eau Claire, Chippewa County added to Winter Weather Advisory

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Barron, Polk and St. Croix county until 12 am Wednesday. A freezing mix of rain and sleet followed by heavy snowfall will lead to very poor travel conditions.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce and Rusk county until 12 am Wednesday. A freezing mix of rain and sleet could lead to accumulating ice, and followed by snow, will lead to slippery road conditions.

The complexity of this system and the fine line between rain and snow will lead to varying totals and varying results. Any small shift in the main bands of snow could drastically change travel conditions across the area.

