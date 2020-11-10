Trump election challenge not same as 2000 Florida recount

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty years ago, in a different time and under far different circumstances than today, it took five weeks of Florida recounts and court battles before Republican George W. Bush prevailed over Democrat Al Gore by 537 votes. Legal and political experts say today’s attempts by President Donald Trump and GOP allies to get unproven claims of fraud and voting irregularities into court in multiple states face a much steeper climb. The Florida recount demanded by the Gore campaign famously centered on problems with outmoded punch-card ballots. Eventually, a Supreme Court ruling handed the presidency to Bush.