Trident swim team making waves, memories

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Every dive and every stroke is a chance for the Trident Swimming and Diving team to get better, and for its athletes to reflect on a lifetime of memories.

Four members of this year's co-op team have qualified for Friday's Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet: Flambeau High School senior Mya Baselt, Ladysmith High School senior Olivia Bunton, Lake Holcombe High School junior Brooke Lechleitner, and Ladysmith sophomore Madeline Bunton.

The four grew up swimming together as members of the Flambeau Area Swim Team and say they have a bond stronger than you'll find in other sports.

The Trident team, also known as Ladysmith Co-op, will compete in the 200 yard medley relay and 400 yard freestyle relay in Friday's Division 2 championships. Madeline Bunton will swim individually in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle, while Lechleitner will race in the 50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle.

