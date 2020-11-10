South Africa to arrest ruling party leader for corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African authorities are set to arrest on corruption charges Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress party, as the government intensifies its fight against graft. According to the state South African Broadcasting Corporation, an arrest warrant has been issued for Magashule in connection with the looting of the equivalent of $13.8 million when he was premier of the Free State province from 2009 until 2018. It’s alleged that Magashule benefitted from a contract to audit how many houses in the province still had asbestos roofs, which was given to his close associates.