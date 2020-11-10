 Skip to Content

Slippery evening gives way to continued cold

Day two of Winter Weather Awareness Week topics talks about the intricacy of forecasting winter storms and how to best stay informed before they happen. Today's weather is quite the example of that.

This evening's forecast is even more challenging than most winter storms because of the different precip types. Since snow rates will be near or above an inch per hour, an earlier or later change to snow could mean a couple of inches difference.

Snow will continue where it has already changed over, but areas of freezing rain and wintry mix will continue to see slippery roads through the evening.

Once it changes over, it'll snow until about midnight before tapering off, so the highest snow totals will be where it snows for the most time, mainly northwest of Eau Claire, and less than an inch is expected generally near and southeast of the Chippewa River.

We will clear quickly after midnight, and temps will fall into the mid 20s by morning. Temperatures remain near or below average for the rest of the 7 day forecast with a couple more chances for mix or snow, first on Thursday and again Saturday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

