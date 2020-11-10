Slippery evening gives way to continued cold

Day two of Winter Weather Awareness Week topics talks about the intricacy of forecasting winter storms and how to best stay informed before they happen. Today's weather is quite the example of that.

This evening's forecast is even more challenging than most winter storms because of the different precip types. Since snow rates will be near or above an inch per hour, an earlier or later change to snow could mean a couple of inches difference.

Snow will continue where it has already changed over, but areas of freezing rain and wintry mix will continue to see slippery roads through the evening.

Once it changes over, it'll snow until about midnight before tapering off, so the highest snow totals will be where it snows for the most time, mainly northwest of Eau Claire, and less than an inch is expected generally near and southeast of the Chippewa River.

We will clear quickly after midnight, and temps will fall into the mid 20s by morning. Temperatures remain near or below average for the rest of the 7 day forecast with a couple more chances for mix or snow, first on Thursday and again Saturday.