Single-day COVID-19 cases, deaths set new records in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Yet again, Wisconsin is looking at a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Department of Health Services officials say the Badger State added 7,073 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous record by eight cases. This puts the state at 278,843 positive cases since the pandemic's inception.

Deaths are also hitting record highs in the state. On Tuesday, 66 new deaths were reported, meaning 2,395 Wisconsinites have lost their lives from COVID-19 since this spring.

Locally, Eau Claire County added 92 positive cases, putting the total at 5,223. There were also four new deaths reported, meaning 35 Eau Claire County residents have died from COVID-19.

Chippewa County added a record 184 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 2,984. The good news is no new Chippewa County residents died.

Over in Dunn County, 33 new cases were added, putting it at 1,661 positive cases. One person has died.

To find data for your county, tap or click here.