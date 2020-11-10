Polish leader signs deal enhancing US military presence

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a deal that enhances U.S. military presence in the central European country and said it should be a symbol of a partnership that continues regardless of political developments. Poland’s right-wing leadership has had close ties with the administration of President Donald Trump. Duda indicated Monday he would like the partnership to continue under the new administration. The deal that he ratified raises the number of U.S. troops in Poland to some 5,500 and moves to Poland the U.S. Army V Corps overseas headquarters from Fort Knox, Kentucky. President Trump decided on the move last year.