Norway gives quarantine exemption to 2020 Nobel winners

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Norwegian government has granted an exemption from its two-week quarantine requirement for arriving visitors so representatives from the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize can attend the Dec. 10 award ceremony in Oslo. Norway’s health minister said Tuesday that the exemption for representatives of the World Food Program was granted after national health agencies determined that the risk of infection from the waiver was low. The minister said the World Food Program, will send a delegation that is “as small as possible, an estimated 15-20 people,” to accept the award. The U.N. agency won the peace prize for its efforts to combat hunger.