Musicians Mayfield, Markham plead guilty in fraud case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and his musical partner have each pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit fraud charge. The federal charge stemmed from the time Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham spent as board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation. Prosecutors alleged that they steered more than $1 million raised for public libraries to themselves, largely by funneling it through the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra. Mayfield and the orchestra won a Grammy in 2010. He was among musicians who took a high-profile role in promoting New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.