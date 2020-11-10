Jaguars sign Chase McLaughlin as kicking carousel continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend. McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season. He follows Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown. Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2. McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars on Saturday.