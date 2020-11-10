High school students remember veterans

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Wednesday is Veterans Day, a time reserved for honoring the men and women that risk their lives for our country. Typically, area students honor our troops with assemblies and service projects, but given the pandemic, school districts had to get creative this year.

At Altoona High School on Tuesday, Veterans Day was celebrated early because students do not attend classes on Wednesday.

So, to make up for a lack of assembly, students signed a "thank you" banner and wrote letters to veterans, thanking them for their service. Those letters will be distributed to local nursing homes and VA centers across the Chippewa Valley.

School officials said it's nice to be able to put something together for veterans, even if it's not the traditional way of doing so.

"As much of the normal things that we can do, is better for our kids," said Amanda Massehl, a special education teacher and culture committee leader at Altoona High School. "Ultimately, during these crazy times, we need kids to know that there are people behind the scenes that are giving their all for us to be able to do what we are doing."

Students also submitted the names of veterans in their lives, which were then included in a brief tribute video along with testimony from a faculty member that's a veteran.