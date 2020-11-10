Guatemala calls off search at site of massive landslide

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government has called off the search for victims of a massive landslide set off by the rains of what was then Tropical Depression Eta that was believed to have entombed more than 100 people. Guatemala’s National Disaster Reduction Coordinator said it was suspending the search for bodies due to continued risks at the site in accordance with international protocols. Search teams had located eight victims before the effort was halted. David de León, spokesman for the agency, said Tuesday the area was very unstable and the soils saturated. Last Thursday, a mountainside above the community of Queja in Alta Verapaz thundered onto some 150 modest homes below.