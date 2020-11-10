Governor planning evening address on COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to live stream an address on the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin Tuesday evening. The address, streamed on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:05 p.m., comes as the state Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed infections Monday. That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 cases recorded on Saturday. The disease was a factor in another 17 deaths.