Gov. Evers calls for unity in fighting COVID-19, advises everyone to stay home

MADISON (WQOW) - From the Capitol on Tuesday night the governor called on Wisconsinites to work together to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In his remarks the governor said the pandemic and election has "shaken our patience, empathy and our compassion for one another."

"Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained and our character tested," Evers said. "As we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share."

The governor announced he has signed an executive order which "advises" Wisconsinites to stay home. That means everything in the order below is a recommendation.

The governor warned Wisconsin could more than double its death toll between now and the new year if the virus does not get controlled.

Evers isn't only pointing to the health impact of the virus, however, saying the state's economy will also suffer.

"Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now. "Our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus," Evers said.

On Tuesday, Department of Health Services officials say the Badger State added 7,073 new cases of COVID-19, surpassing the previous record by eight cases. This puts the state at 278,843 positive cases since the pandemic's inception.

Deaths are also hitting record highs in the state. On Tuesday, 66 new deaths were reported, meaning 2,395 Wisconsinites have lost their lives from COVID-19 since this spring.