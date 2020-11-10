Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta is squatting off western Cuba, and forecasters say it’s unclear where it might strike land again. It’s been dumping torrential rain on Cuba and South Florida, flooding entire neighborhoods. The 28th named storm of a record hurricane season was the first this year to make landfall in Florida. And now a 29th named storm has formed over the northern Atlantic: Theta took shape Monday night. Some Floridians are joking about having fish and crocodiles in their yards. In Central America, the toll was less forgiving, with more than 100 dead, many more missing and thousands left homeless.