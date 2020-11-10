EU move vs Amazon is latest in string of tech crackdowns
LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s move to charge Amazon over alleged antitrust behavior is the latest in a string of crackdowns on big tech companies. The EU has also opened two investigations this year into Apple’s mobile app store and payment platform over concerns its practices distort competition. It’s carrying out preliminary investigations into data practices by Facebook and Google. And it has also hit Google with nearly $10 billion in fines in three separate antitrust cases.