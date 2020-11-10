Escorted by diplomats, Tanzanian opposition leader leaves

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Escorted by Western diplomats, Tanzania’s main opposition candidate Tundu Lissu has left the country for Belgium after rejecting a presidential election he asserted had “widespread irregularities” and was a “butchery of democracy.” Lissu said he was not fleeing the country. He survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned to Tanzania this year from Belgium to challenge populist President John Magufuli, who won a second term. Lissu says he is going to Belgium to “explore different platforms to reclaim justice, democracy and dignity of Tanzanians.”