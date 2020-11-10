Eau Claire County canvasses election results

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Exactly one week after Election Day, Eau Claire County officials have made local election results official.

The county's board of canvass met for roughly six hours Tuesday to confirm all voting results and submit them to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The canvassing process requires the county clerk to sit in with one Republican and one Democratic county employee to go through all reports from each voting ward and certify that all votes are correctly included in county vote totals.

All results on election night are unofficially counted by each reporting unit, and it's the job of the county to review them before submission to the state.

"Comparing the inspector's statement to the number of voters, to the number of ballots cast, that's done at each polling place for each reporting unit that night, but we are canvassing and making them county official results," said Janet Loomis, Eau Claire County clerk.

Officials also add provisional ballot votes and write-in candidates to the total number of votes cast in the county. The county is reporting an additional three votes were cast for President-elect Joe Biden, while two more were cast for President Donald Trump.

Loomis says there were no major reporting issues found, and results will officially be sent to the state elections commission by the end of the night.