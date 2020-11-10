Eau Claire bar owner charged for shake-of-the-day game

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The owner of an Eau Claire tavern faces a felony charge after investigators say they discovered an illegal gambling game with a huge jackpot.

Terry Luer, owner of Big T's Saloon on 3rd Street was charged Monday with a felony and a misdemeanor.

The state's alcohol and tobacco enforcement unit got a tip that the bar's shake-of-the-day dice game had a jackpot of $40,000. The person stated a friend had invested about $2,000 trying to win it, but had recently been permanently kicked out of the bar, so she was ineligible to win.

Investigators went undercover into the bar and observed the illegal dice game with a jackpot of $31,000, along with several other illegal gambling games. They seized the jackpot.

Luer could get more than four years in prison if convicted. He's due in court next month.