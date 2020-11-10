Chippewa County closing ‘nonessential’ county buildings

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you have business to do inside Chippewa County buildings, you may need to find an alternative way to take care of it.

Beginning at the close of business, 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday, November 11, all county facilities will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The doors will be locked and you will only be allowed in if you have a prearranged appointment.

There are a few exceptions.

The courts will remain open but the county says court dates may be changing.

Child protective services, adult protective services, crisis services, adult mental health and substance abuse, children long-term support, juvenile intake and economic support will continue in a limited capacity.

The sheriff's office says the front window at the sheriff's office and jail will be closed but workers will still be available to take calls and will be responding to calls for service 24/7. Anyone with an emergency should still call 911.

There is no word on when the facilities will reopen.