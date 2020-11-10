Blacks and whites clash at South African school incident

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has called for restraint following clashes at an anti-racism protest outside a school in Cape Town. Members of the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters protested in front of the Brackenfell High School over allegations that a graduation event was attended only by white pupils. The protest turned violent when the Black demonstrators were attacked by a predominantly white group reported to be parents of students. Videos circulating on social media have and South African news websites show the white adults shoving and hitting some of the Black demonstrators, shouting insults and demanding that they leave the area near the school. The groups throw stones at each other, according to images in one video.