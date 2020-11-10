Armed carjacking in Sheboygan leads to pursuit, 2 arrests

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two teens are in custody after shots were fired during a carjacking in Sheboygan and a law enforcement pursuit. Sheriff’s officials say the boys, ages 16 and 17, were in a stolen vehicle when they tried carjacking another vehicle about 6 p.m. Monday. The driver drove away and the vehicle was hit by gunfire. No one was hurt. A short time later the boys took a vehicle at gunpoint in Sheboygan. Officers deployed spike strips on Interstate 43 near Belgium during a pursuit. The vehicle was stopped, but the boys fled on foot. They were eventually taken into custody.