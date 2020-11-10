ALERT: Winter Storm threatens Tuesday travel

After 7 days of 70+ degree high temps, a winter storm is setting it sights on portions of western Wisconsin. Early Tuesday morning we were already dealing with a mix of rain and freezing precipitation. Temperatures were below freezing in places north and west of Eau Claire and slippery travel is possible early.

Timing: The bulk of the heaviest snow will be closer to the evening commute. A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet will be possible at any point until 4 pm. Then the transition will begin and the heaviest snowfall will start along the MN/WI border around 5 pm and enter the Highway 53 corridor around 8pm. The snow will taper by midnight and Wednesday morning may just need minor cleanup.

Totals: Snowfall totals will vary greatly. A trace to 2'' will be possible outside the winter weather advisory areas. This includes Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire and everything southeast. From a Bloomer-Menomonie-Red Wing line, 2'' to 5'' will be possible. Barron, Polk and St. Croix county will see a corridor of 4'' to 7''. Any shift in this track will lead to varying totals and worsening road conditions.

Winds: Winds will be from the north at 8 to 15 mph. Winds will increase with gusts upwards of 25 mph in the late evening and overnight.

Visibility: Visibility will be reduced to less than 1/4 of a mile in the heaviest snowfall bands which will make for very poor travel.

Travel impacts: Snow and ice covered roadways with reduced visibility will lead to quickly deteriorating road conditions, especially during the evening commute. Temperatures may swing above freezing then dip back below freezing which may lead to black ice. Add snow, and roads will become very slippery.

Forecast beyond this system: Veterans day will be quiet with sunshine and highs in the low 40's. We do see another shot for some snow Thursday and another wintry mix for the weekend. Our nice weather is gone for foreseeable future.



Your Stormtracker 18 Weather team will keep you updated with the latest information on air, at the WQOW.com weather page, and through the free WQOW Stormtracker 18 weather app.

Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will be tracking the system and commute conditions tonight at Live at Five as well as our 6PM and 10PM Reports.



Latest updates on social media:

Stormtracker 18 Weather Facebook Page

Justin Esterly WQOW Facebook Page

Justin Esterly - WQOW Twitter Page

Important Links:

For the latest interactive radar, click HERE.

For the latest school and organization closings, click HERE.

For the latest road conditions and DOT camera views, click HERE.