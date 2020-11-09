YMCA hosts 13th annual Support our Troops Care Package Drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA is hosting its 13th annual "Support our Troops Care Package Drive," but this year things may look a little different.

The YMCA is giving back to the armed forces by collecting and packaging goods like snacks, books and everyday essentials.

But with COVID-19 still ongoing, the YMCA is no longer asking for outside help from volunteers and will package all items in-house themselves to ensure everyone's safety.

Jim Ignarski, development and communication director with the YMCA said these packages can bring these troops some much needed happiness around the holidays.

"Imagine someone who is stationed out in the desert, who hasn't seen anything for 30 days, 45 days, 60 days, then one day they get a box and it's from the Chippewa Valley. I think it's going to set bright lights for them and be the highlight of their week," Ignarski said.

Over 100 soldiers are set to receive a care package this year but it's not too late to sign up a soldier's name and donate to support our troops

For more information on how to do so tap/click here.