Woman arrested after UTV chase, crash in Ladysmith

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Ladysmith police were in a chase over the weekend but not with a typical mode of transportation.

On Saturday night, police were notified of a stolen UTV from the Radisson area. That is in Sawyer County, about 30 minutes from Ladysmith.

Ladysmith police spotted the UTV and gave chase.

Police say the driver of the UTV, Bobbie Jo Cunningham, 23, of Waupaca went through a red light at the intersection of Port Arthur and W. 9th Street South. Due to Cunningham's speed, a male passenger was thrown from the UTV while rounding the corner.

Police say she continued on W. 9th Street South but in the wrong lane. In fact, they say a Ladysmith officer had to pull over to avoid hitting Cunningham.

Cunningham lost control and flipped twice in the ditch, according to police. They say then she tried getting into the driver's seat of two vehicles stopped on the road.

A Ladysmith officer used his Taser to take Cunningham into custody.

She was arrested on recommended charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of stolen property, recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, resisting arrest and bail jumping.

She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The male passenger had no reported injuries.