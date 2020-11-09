Winter Weather Safety Home Page

 Skip to Content

While November 9-13 was Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, these tips compiled here are relevant all winter long. Wisconsin winters bring many threats, including heavy snow and deadly cold wind chills. Following are topics discussed each day and links to a more detailed story.

Monday's topic: Vehicle safety kit can save lives discusses what you can keep in your car to prepare for a winter roadside emergency.

Tuesday's topic: Difficulties in forecasting winter storms explores how winter storms form, along with when and how you can best stay informed on what may happen.

Wednesday's topic: When cold becomes deadly teaches about hypothermia symptoms and what temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Extreme cold temperatures are a big winter threat in Western Wisconsin.

Thursday's topic: When snowfall becomes dangerous to travel digs into how much snow makes travel dangerous, and it's not all about snow totals. Things like timing and snow rates factor in.

Friday's topic: While most of the winter storm attention gets directed at travel for good reason, there are other safety concerns outside of the vehicle from shoveling or walking on ice.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

