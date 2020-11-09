Winter Weather Safety Home Page

While November 9-13 was Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin, these tips compiled here are relevant all winter long. Wisconsin winters bring many threats, including heavy snow and deadly cold wind chills. Following are topics discussed each day and links to a more detailed story.

Monday's topic: Vehicle safety kit can save lives discusses what you can keep in your car to prepare for a winter roadside emergency.

Tuesday's topic: Difficulties in forecasting winter storms explores how winter storms form, along with when and how you can best stay informed on what may happen.

Wednesday's topic: When cold becomes deadly teaches about hypothermia symptoms and what temperatures can lead to frostbite and hypothermia. Extreme cold temperatures are a big winter threat in Western Wisconsin.

Thursday's topic: When snowfall becomes dangerous to travel digs into how much snow makes travel dangerous, and it's not all about snow totals. Things like timing and snow rates factor in.

Friday's topic: While most of the winter storm attention gets directed at travel for good reason, there are other safety concerns outside of the vehicle from shoveling or walking on ice.