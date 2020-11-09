Winter Weather Awareness Week kicks off with a return of wintry weather

Each day this week, we'll be going over a different winter weather safety topic in coordination with the National Weather Service on this Winter Weather Awareness Week. Today's topic is about being prepared with a kit inside your car (click link to learn more).

After our streak of unprecedented November warmth that broke many records, we are returning to a wintry pattern. In fact, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Western Wisconsin.

It was a windy day today with gusts topping out in the 30s and even near 40, and that wind is along a front that is bringing rain and much colder temps.

We even had dew points in the upper 50s to near 60 this morning, which was almost to summer-like humidity.

Temperatures should stay warm enough overnight to keep precipitation as rain, but that will likely change during the day tomorrow. Temps will remain steady in the mid to upper 40s for most of the day, but by late afternoon some spots will be cold enough for snow.

Even in the morning there could be some slippery spots from wintry mix, but the best chances are later in the day. Snow will become heavy at times mainly northwest of the Chippewa River. The heaviest snow will fall between 7pm and 10pm before snow tapers off.

Heavy snow totals as high as 4 to 8 inches is possible northwest of the Chippewa River. Snow totals will drop off quickly to the southeast of that heavy area, and Eau Claire's forecast is at 1/2" to 2" right now, though we're monitoring this in case the area of heavy snow shifts further east or west.

Temperatures remain cold with lows in the 20s for the rest of the week and the highs will at best be in the low 40s. Another small chance for rain or snow arrives Thursday afternoon and more chances arrive this weekend.