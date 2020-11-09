Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix counties, among other counties shaded in blue in the above map.

The watch goes into effect at noon, and lasts until midnight for most, though there are a few places where the watch extends until 3am early Wednesday morning.

Areas of wintry mix will change over to heavy snow northwest of the Chippewa River Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snow most likely between 6 and 10pm.

The heaviest snow totals of 4-8" are expected northwest of Eau Claire.

More forecast details can be found HERE.