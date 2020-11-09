 Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch issued for Tuesday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for Barron, Dunn, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and St. Croix counties, among other counties shaded in blue in the above map.

The watch goes into effect at noon, and lasts until midnight for most, though there are a few places where the watch extends until 3am early Wednesday morning.

Areas of wintry mix will change over to heavy snow northwest of the Chippewa River Tuesday afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snow most likely between 6 and 10pm.

The heaviest snow totals of 4-8" are expected northwest of Eau Claire.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

