Winter Storm Watch from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&