Winter Storm Watch from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST

2:46 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Barron

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

