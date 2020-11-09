Winter Storm Watch from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches possible.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central and

east central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&