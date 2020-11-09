 Skip to Content

Winter car safety kit can save lives

Each day this week, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists are focusing in on one different topic about winter weather safety for Wisconsin's Winter Weather Awareness Week November 9 through 13, 2020.

Monday's topic is about being prepared with a kit inside your car. Winter throws all kinds of things at us, including snow, bitter cold, and sometimes even near zero visibility. You need to be prepared in case your car doesn't start, you have car trouble, you need to pull over due to unsafe winter driving conditions, or even if you slide into the ditch or get into an accident.

There are many ways you could become stranded, and if you're not prepared you could suffer hypothermia or die. That's why it's recommended to always have at least 1/2 tank of gas. You can run the engine for heat if you get stuck. Just make sure the exhaust pipe stays clear, so have a shovel in the car to clear that out.

The shovel can also dig you out of a drift, and cat litter or sand can add traction to help get you unstuck. A cell phone charger cable can ensure your phone has the battery to call for help. Extra blankets and warm gloves/hats can also save lives. A first aid kit and a few non-perishable snacks can give your body the energy it needs to keep digging the car out or wait for help to arrive.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

