Winter car safety kit can save lives

Each day this week, Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists are focusing in on one different topic about winter weather safety for Wisconsin's Winter Weather Awareness Week November 9 through 13, 2020.

Monday's topic is about being prepared with a kit inside your car. Winter throws all kinds of things at us, including snow, bitter cold, and sometimes even near zero visibility. You need to be prepared in case your car doesn't start, you have car trouble, you need to pull over due to unsafe winter driving conditions, or even if you slide into the ditch or get into an accident.

There are many ways you could become stranded, and if you're not prepared you could suffer hypothermia or die. That's why it's recommended to always have at least 1/2 tank of gas. You can run the engine for heat if you get stuck. Just make sure the exhaust pipe stays clear, so have a shovel in the car to clear that out.

The shovel can also dig you out of a drift, and cat litter or sand can add traction to help get you unstuck. A cell phone charger cable can ensure your phone has the battery to call for help. Extra blankets and warm gloves/hats can also save lives. A first aid kit and a few non-perishable snacks can give your body the energy it needs to keep digging the car out or wait for help to arrive.