Trebek brought consensus, class to a nation in need of both

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There was nothing controversial about Alex Trebek. In a nation that felt divided on all sides, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host was a rare figure of consensus, beloved by conservatives and liberals, young and old, city dwellers and rural folk. Trebek’s death on Sunday at age 80 after a two-year, partly-public battle with pancreatic cancer brought an outpouring of mourning from those who knew him, and from the millions who felt like they did. Trebek ran “Jeopardy!” like he was conducting a symphony, steering contestants through complicated clues with complicated pronunciations like a maestro. Fellow game show host Wink Martindale called him the “Sinatra of our business.”