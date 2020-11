(WQOW) - The prep football playoff picture continues to change ahead of Friday's Level 1 action in Wisconsin.

As of Monday evening, 14 games were listed on the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association website as forfeits.

In the Chippewa Valley, the brackets show Cadott, Cameron, Turtle Lake and Clear Lake advancing by forfeit.