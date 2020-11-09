‘This is proof’: Biden’s win reveals power of Black voters

DETROIT (AP) — Black voters were the main constituency to push Democrat Joe Biden to victory in the presidential race. Activists tell The Associated Press that the Biden campaign owes Black voters and the organizers who worked tirelessly to turn them out for that victory. According to AP VoteCast data, an expansive survey of the electorate, 9 in 10 Black voters nationwide supported Biden over President Donald Trump. Black organizers say they intend to follow through with a set of demands for the new administration.