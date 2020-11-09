St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake closing for at least a month

TURTLE LAKE (WQOW) - Those looking to get their gambling fix will not be able to do so in Turtle Lake for the foreseeable future.

On Monday, St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake announced it would be closing on November 10 at 2 a.m. and remain closed for what they hope will be 30 days.

"The St. Croix Chippewa of Wisconsin have decided that this temporary closure is necessary for the safety and well-being of our guests, team mebers and our communities to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the tribe said in a Facebook statement.