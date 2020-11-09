School board: Menomonie fall sports season can finish

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie High School's fall sports teams will be allowed to finish their seasons, the Menomonie School Board decided Monday.

By a 6-3 margin, the board approved the action item that allowed the football and girls swimming and diving teams to finish their seasons.

The swimming and diving team will compete at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state meet on Friday at Waukesha South Natatorium. The football team will compete in the WIAA Level 1 playoffs on Friday against Marshfield High School, and would play again next week in Level 2 with a win.

The Mustangs are currently scheduled to host Friday's game, but may have to travel due to spectator limitations at Don and Nona Williams Stadium on the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus.

Menomonie High School will begin virtual learning on Wednesday. District Administrator Joe Zydowsky told News 18 Monday the district has 21 active COVID-19 staff cases due to positive tests or exposure from staff members being close contacts.

The earliest classes can resume in person is November 30.