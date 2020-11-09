Say goodbye to our record setting November warmth

Hopefully you've been outside enjoying the record setting warmth that last week, because cold, wet and snowy changes are coming.

More records, more records! Sunday, November 8th Eau Claire set a record warmest-low temperature of 53 degrees. This replaces the record of 52 set in 1977.

We've already set multiple records for 70 degree days in November and we'll try to extend them even further Monday. We're in the warm sector ahead of a strong cold front that will bring many changes this week.

High temperatures will try to reach 70 again Monday afternoon. Strong southerly winds from 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 30 mph will keep the warmer air in the area.

As the cold front approaches, we'll see isolated showers through the late afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will really get going from 5 pm and into the overnight.

We'll see a mix of rain, sleet and snow possible early Tuesday morning. We'll get a break through mid-morning before the rain and snow chances return late Tuesday.

The Tuesday evening commute will be affected by the snowfall chances and road conditions may worsen through Tuesday evening.

We're looking anywhere from 1/2'' to 1'' of rainfall by Wednesday morning. Snowfall amounts will vary greatly, but the bulk of accumulation will be north and west of Eau Claire. A trace to 2'' will be possible from Highway 53 to the Minnesota border.

The 'normal' November weather continues through the rest of the week with a few other chances for rain and snow. The average high is 45 and the average low is 28.

Lastly, this week is WINTER WEATHER AWARENES WEEK across Wisconsin. Each day we have a topic to discuss on winter weather. Monday's topic includes a list of what you should have in your vehicle safety kit. Should you ever get stuck in a snow bank or stranded during or snow storm, some of these items could be life saving in any event.