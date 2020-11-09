Prosecutors: Man’s hatred was behind Minnesota mosque attack

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say the leader of an anti-government group in Illinois that organized the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque acted on hateful beliefs toward Muslims. Defense attorneys for Michael Hari argued that the prosecution had no meaningful forensic evidence of his involvement. The attack on Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center rattled community members who worship at the Bloomington mosque, and caused the attendance of the mosque and its services to suffer. Hari has pleaded not guilty to multiple civil rights and hate crimes.