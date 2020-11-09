 Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
8:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Avail Academy def. LILA, 25-12, 25-19, 25-20

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-17, 25-16, 25-15

Brainerd def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-10, 25-12

Breck def. Providence Academy, 25-12, 25-13, 25-12

East Grand Forks def. Red Lake County, 25-15, 25-14, 25-17

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-15, 25-9, 25-9

Grand Rapids def. Duluth East, 25-9, 26-24, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-20

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Crookston, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20

Math and Science Academy def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22, 25-20

Mounds View def. Woodbury, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Orono def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-19, 22-25, 25-11, 25-22

Princeton def. Cambridge-Isanti, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-12, 11-25, 25-18, 25-23

Shakopee def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-18, 25-15

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-8, 25-16, 25-15

Wabasso def. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

