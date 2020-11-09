Menomonie man charged with attempted homicide for stabbing

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie man could spend more than 100 years in prison for allegedly stabbing another person earlier this month.

Tasheen Goggins, 42, of Menomonie, is charged with attempted 1st degree intentional homicide - use of a dangerous weapon and a count of mayhem.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

Police were called to Domino's on Broadway Street in Menomonie for a man with a stab wound. They arrived and found bystanders applying pressure to the victim's wound.

Police checked video footage from Domino's and saw Goggins and another person walking outside.

An officer said he can see Goggins grab the victim's jacket while looking around. Then, Goggins thrust his left hand into the victim's abdomen. The officer said he could see what appeared to be a small knife in Goggins' hand.

At that point, the victim walked into Domino's and Goggins walked out of the camera view.

The following day authorities received a tip Goggins was in a city bar. They found him there and arrested him.

According to medical records obtained by the district attorney's office, the victim was taken as a trauma patient to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He had a stab wound to the lower right part of the abdomen that pierced through the colon. The victim needed surgery where a part of the colon was removed. There was also a laceration near the kidney.

The victim's wife told authorities her husband had to be intubated and is at risk of septic shock because of stool contamination from the knife wound.

In an interview with authorities, Goggins said he was approached by the victim who started yelling at him and calling him names. He said about a half-block later the victim grabbed him by the shoulder and that is when he stabbed the victim.

Goggins said he wasn't sure where the knife was because he had tossed it in a trash can not far from where the stabbing happened.

Goggins went on to call it a "light stabbing" and that the knife was a small folding knife, roughly four inches long.

Authorities say at no time do they see the victim grab Goggins in the video.

If convicted on both charges, Goggins faces up to 105 years in prison.

On November 3, a $10,000 cash bond was set for Goggins. On Monday, November 9, the state argued for bond to be increased to $30,000 but Judge Rod Smeltzer opted to keep bond the same.

Goggins will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on November 18 at 8 a.m.