Menomonie High School to move to virtual learning

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie High School students started the school year completely in-person, but soon they'll be switching over to virtual learning.

District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said there are 21 active staff cases of COVID in the Menomonie Area School District.

Whether they needed to quarantine from being a close contact or isolate due to testing positive, the district has seen an uptick in staff absences.

Zydowsky said they've done everything they can to cover these staff absences, but with a shortage of subs, the district is not able to staff all classrooms.

"The school district reopening plan was built upon the premise that in-person instruction is the best instruction that we can provide for our students. We really hope to return to in-person instruction at Menomonie High School as soon as possible, but the health and safety of our students and staff has to be our top priority," Zydowsky said.

Virtual instruction begins Monday, November 16, and Zydowsky hopes the high school can return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving.

Hotspot devices are available for students who may not have a reliable internet connection at home.

Those students can also still come into the building to use the school's WI-FI while practicing physical distancing.

Click/tap here to see the district administrator's weekly COVID update, which Zydowsky says he updates every Wednesday.