Martin, Williams return to Packers from Reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams returned to the practice field from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Green Bay Packers announced Monday.

The two players went on the list last Tuesday and missed Green Bay's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Three other players - running back AJ Dillon, linebacker Krys Barnes and quarterback Jordan Love - are still on the list.

The Packers host Jacksonville on Sunday at Lambeau Field.