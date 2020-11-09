Japan’s SoftBank back in the black as investments improve

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology company SoftBank Group Corp. has reported it restored its profitability in the last quarter as its investments improved in value. The company said Monday it recorded a 627 billion yen, or about $6.1 billion, profit in July-September. The Tokyo-based company posted a loss of 700 billion yen the previous year. SoftBank said its quarterly sales rose nearly 5% to 1.35 trillion yen, or $13 billion. SoftBank has sold British IoT company Arm and some its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba to raise cash. Sprint merged with T-Mobile in April, which means Sprint is no longer part of SoftBank’s group or earnings. SoftBank’s Vision Fund of investments was profitable.