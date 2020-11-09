How you can help kids going through the foster system

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - BD Angel Packs, an organization that provides a backpack of simple essentials that a child might need when entering into foster care, is partnering up with the Chippewa County Department of Human Services to create a donation drive to benefit foster families in the Chippewa County.

Organizers are collecting new family-friendly games, books and movies. These donations will go to create a quality family time basket that will be handed out to foster families in December.

Being a foster parent herself, Michelle Ritter with BD Angel Packs wants to help recognize the hard work done by other foster families.

"Even though it's a really hard job and sometimes we feel really lonely, we want to recognize them and let them know that they are loved and they are cared for and their children," Ritter said. "We just want to bless them this holiday season with some fun things to create quality time, because this year has been pretty hard."

This Friday, November 13, is the drop off deadline. There are three drop off locations in the Chippewa Valley.

EAU CLAIRE

Mother Nature’s Food

2434 London Rd

Hours: Mon-Fri 9-7, Sat 9-5, Sun closed

CHIPPEWA FALLS

Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes

29 W Spring Street

Hours: Mon-Sat 10-6, Sun closed

BLOOMER

The Farmhouse Cafe

1205 15th Avenue

Hours: Mon-Fri 8:30-3

Or, if you prefer, you can shop online from an Amazon wish list.