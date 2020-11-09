Gun used by Rittenhouse in Kenosha killings was bought in Ladysmith, complaint states

KENOSHA COUNTY (WQOW) - The man who purchased the gun Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly used in shootings that killed two in Kenosha earlier this year is now facing charges and court documents show the gun was bought in Ladysmith.

Dominick Black, 19, is charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Kenosha County Court:

Black purchased a Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from Ladysmith Ace Home Center up in Ladysmith on May 1, 2020.

The complaint says Black bought the gun with money from Rittenhouse with the intention of giving the gun to him.

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time and thus not of legal age to buy a gun in Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse and Black agreed the gun would be stored at Black's stepfather's home in Kenosha. The address of that home matches the address listed for Black on the criminal complaint.

On August 23, Jacob Blake was shot in Kenosha which led to protests and riots in the city.

During those events, Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two people and wounded another. He is charged with 1st degree intetonal homicide, 1st degree reckless homicide, two counts of 1st degreee recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Rittenhouse's attorneys have argued he was acting in self defense.

If convicted, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Black is facing 12 years in prison if convicted.