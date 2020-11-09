German security officials defend inaction at virus protest

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials have defended the decision to let 20,000 people march through the eastern city of Leipzig unhindered in a protest against coronavirus restrictions. Many participants at Saturday’s rally flouted the requirement to wear masks and some right-wing extremists attacked police officers and journalists. A spokesman for Germany’s Interior Minister said Monday that police in Leipzig had decided to pursue a strategy of “de-escalation” in light of the size and composition of the protest. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert criticized the protesters, saying some had intentionally exploited the right to free assembly and called it “a dangerous signal during this extremely critical phase of the pandemic.”